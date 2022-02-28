Dog trials also good for the wellbeing of rural folk

The Millers Flat Collie Club share the benefits of the local dog trials to the rural community. Video / ODT

It might be the dog's show, but most will tell you the tradition of attending dog trials is all about the people.

The Millers Flat Collie Club held its 114th annual dog trials on Thursday and Friday last week.

Dogs and their owners competed on four runs during the two-day event which was held at the club's new site on Island Block, near Millers Flat.

Huntaways and heading dogs took to the courses ready to show the sheep who was boss

- but often the sheep had other ideas.

Palmerston man Lloyd Smith was judge on the Straight Up course, a run up the hill where the dog had to guide a group of three sheep up and between two flags at the top.

Nick Meikle John and dog Rowdy compete in the Straight Up section at the Millers Flat Collie Club dog trials last week. Photo / Shannon Thomson

A "legend" in the world of dog trials according to those on course, Smith said dog trials were not just for the dogs.

They were an important part of good wellbeing for rural folks, he said.

Millers Flat Collie Club president Cam Bain said it was not unusual to see the dog trials reach 114 years, as many clubs in the wider area had celebrated, or were due to celebrate their centennials.

David Robertson, of Beaumont, and huntaway Crew take a moment in the shade. Photo / Shannon Thomson

The strength of the Millers Flat event, and the club, was due to the hard work of club members, the committee and the wider community, he said.

"There's a lot of fourth and fifth-generation farms and it's pretty awesome to keep traditions going in the [Teviot] Valley."

John Scurr, of Millers Flat, assists judge Lloyd Smith, of Palmerston. Photo / Shannon Thomson

Farmers were under pressure due to changing Government rules and regulations so opportunities to get off-farm were good, Bain said.

"A lot of us probably live in seclusion from people so it's good to get out and get among like-minded people."