Heriot Collie Club members at the club's centennial trial last week. Photo / Standish Photography

Heriot Collie Club members at the club's centennial trial last week. Photo / Standish Photography

Dog triallists flocked to join the fun at a centennial event in West Otago early this month.

Heriot Collie Club president Sam Barton, a sheep and beef equity manager in Moa Flat, said each of the four events at the club's centenary trial had about 115 competitors.

"We had real, real good numbers - we are so chuffed."

The two-day trial was held from Sunday, March 6, on Lindsay and Linda Roulston's farm in Park Hill.

"They are really involved in the club - they love it," Barton said.

Much of the club's history was destroyed in a fire, but an important piece was saved and hangs on a clubhouse wall in Park Hill Domain.

The historic item is an image of about 20 club members, all wearing tweed jackets at the club's first trial in 1922.

At the centennial, a new tradition was started of re-creating the photo with current members standing outside the clubhouse.

A photograph would be taken at each annual trial and hung on the clubhouse wall.

The ages of current members range from 19 to 82.

Competitor numbers at the centenary were bolstered by the club's reputation of having "good courses, people and sheep".

The prize for each event of $500 and a hand-crafted "flash wooden stick" also helped.

"The winners took home quite a chunky prize."

Years ago, the club moved its annual trials from a midweek event to the first Sunday and Monday in March to avoid a "bottleneck" with other southern trial events.

Moving the dates meant more people could compete and the numbers "increased significantly".

West Otago farm owner Cam Bain with dog Django compete on the zigzag hunt course. Photo / Standish Photography

Starting the event on a Sunday gave younger farmers, who did not have flexible work hours, a chance to compete.

The event was possible because of the many sponsors.

"There's a great community in this area."

Sponsors included Chittock Dipping owner Scott Chittock, of Greenvale, who build a new sign for the club.

"The club is strong because there is so many good people making it happen."

A key factor to the club's success was its primary aim "to have fun".

When an event was fun, people wanted to be part of it and were keen to pitch in, he said.

"Sometimes these sports can get a bit serious and political but we're just there for a good time."

Results

Heriot Collie Club centennial trial Long head: Paul McCarthy (Bill) 1, Roger Sellars (Boss) 2, Barry Thompson (Flo) 3, Paul McCarthy (Pete) 4, Brendon Stewart (Swift) 5. Intermediate: Paul McCarthy (Pete). Maiden: Chris Tong (Sam).

Short head and yard: Amy Robertson (Smoke) 1, Roger Tweed (Trump) 2, Gandi Lucas (Dixon) 3, Andy Clark (Girl) 4, Paul McCarthy (Bill) 5. Intermediate: Amy Robertson (Smoke). Maiden: Lauren Chittock (Dime).

Zigzag hunt: Ben Young (Baz) 1, Ollie Dickson (Herb) 2, Brian Sparrow (Jerry) 3, Sean O'Boyle (Stone) 4, Scott Walker (Max) 5. Intermediate: Ben Young (Baz). Maiden: Sean O'Boyle (Crush).

Straight hunt: Don Famin (Cub) 1, Matt Clark (Syd) 2, Jack Brennan (Eve) 3, Matt Clark (Trip) 4, Vic Stanley (Decon) 5. Intermediate: Don Famin (Cub). Maiden: Jack Brennan (Eve).