Judges said superior stockmanship and a well-optimised system enabled the team to manage the high stocking rate successfully.

They said stock classes were well prioritised and managed to ensure strong animal performance while maintaining high environmental standards.

Continuous improvement is a guiding principle at Nelson Farming Company, with the team recognising that there’s always something to refine and enhance.

Cam’s proactive approach to benchmarking and implementing expert advice drives ongoing development and adaptability in a constantly evolving industry.

Judges commended the strong intergenerational thinking and support, noting the alignment between strategic planning and consistently high on-farm performance.

A robust genetic programme focuses on selecting desirable traits, such as high velvet production and disease resistance, with all hinds’ DNA tested to guide breeding decisions.

This strategic approach to genetic selection has resulted in an impressive annual velvet yield of 3400kg.

Winter grazing practices have been dramatically improved by developing a wintering shed and the construction of a dedicated winter hind pad.

This infrastructure has both minimised pasture damage and improved animal welfare.

The judges highlighted Nelson’s exceptional attention to detail in enhancing biodiversity, noting his commitment to native ecosystems through initiatives such as native plantings, pond creation and replacing eucalyptus with native species.

His proactive approach to soil and water conservation is evident in the use of sediment traps and water flow management on relatively flat land, while substantial investment in shelter and shade further supports biodiversity across the farm.

Judges said the Nelson Farming Company exemplified what could be achieved with a strong business plan, clear strategic focus, superior livestock performance and strong environmental values.

“Their commitment to biodiversity is evident through well-considered native plantings that are thoughtfully integrated into their farming system, and their livestock management reflects in-depth planning, particularly around stock movement and wintering, to ensure a very high level of animal welfare.”

Cam Nelson and Christina Vaughan of Nelson Farming Company at the 2025 Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Photo / NZ Farm Environment Trust

Nelson will join the supreme winners from 10 other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the NZ Farm Environment Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Cam Nelson also won the following awards:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

NZFET Biodiversity Award

Other Southland Ballance Farm Environment Award winners

Jody and Blair Drysdale — Hopefield, Northern Southland

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award

Hill Labs Agri-Science Award

Environment Southland Water Quality and Biodiversity Award

Clarke and Megan Horrell — Huntly Farm, Waikaia

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

Catchment Group Showcase

The awards also recognised the Makarewa Headwaters Catchment Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase, highlighting their collaborative efforts to support sustainable farming and environmental stewardship.

With a focus on building connections and creating shared values, the group helps local farmers implement sustainable practices, improve water quality and meet environmental regulations.

Their ultimate goal is to protect and enhance the Makarewa River and its tributaries through a community-led approach that includes sound farming practices and active pest management.

With representatives from eight farms and over 90% community involvement, their flagship Revival Project, launched in 2023, addresses the environmental damage caused by feral deer and pigs.

Extensive research and awareness raising have led to the culling of more than 600 deer and numerous pigs.

The group has also led initiatives such as the LUCI Ag Project, using advanced modelling to address nutrient and sediment runoff, and a community planting programme that now includes native seed cultivation.