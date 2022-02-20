Michael William Goodwin, 75, appeared in the Dargaville District Court (pictured) last week to face charges related to the Animal Welfare Act. Photo / NZME

A Dargaville farmer who failed to adequately feed cattle, treat animals for worms and tend to ill and injured cattle, has been banned from owning or managing animals for a decade.

Michael William Goodwin, 75, a farmer with up to 200 Hereford cattle and a small number of sheep, was prosecuted by the Ministry of Primary Industries on six charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

At his sentencing in the Dargaville District Court last week, he was fined $6.5K and ordered to reimburse vet bills totalling $2252.

Goodwin was also prohibited from owning or exercising authority over cattle and sheep for 10 years.

Two complaints to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) led to the discovery of Goodwin's offending, that had occurred between March 2020 and October that same year.



MPI sent two animal welfare inspectors to Goodwin's farm and once there they found evidence of animals in pain and distress.

Two animals showed signs of bottle jaw and another had signs of a mouth infection – known as woody tongue. The inspectors also discovered a Hereford bull with an injured right hind leg, in a severely lame state.

According to their reports, seven of Goodwin's cattle and sheep had not been provided proper and sufficient feed, 14 cattle were discovered with parasitic worms, and a Hereford bull was found with a severely infected puncture wound.

MPI Regional Manager Animal Welfare and NAIT Compliance, Brendon Mikkelsen, said Goodwin failed to comply with their direction to improve the animals' welfare.

"Despite knowing what he had to do, Mr Goodwin failed to take necessary and reasonable actions which would have improved the welfare of his animals.

"When MPI becomes aware of neglect or deliberate cruelty to animals – you can be assured we will investigate and bring the matter before the courts if necessary," he said.

Mikkelsen said the outcome – particularly the ban – should send a strong message to everyone responsible for production animals.

"People in charge of animals are responsible for their animal's health and wellbeing at all times. Most farmers recognise this and provide enough feed for their animals, drench them to manage parasites, and treat their injuries."

He strongly advised farmers – particularly those aging – to create a succession plan.

MPI encouraged any member of the public aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to their animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33.