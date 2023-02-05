DairyNZ’s new strategy and investment leader, Alyce Butler. Photo / Supplied

Staff shortages and dairy careers will be a particular focus for DairyNZ’s new strategy and investment leader, Alyce Butler.

Butler joins DairyNZ from her most recent position as director for Future of Food at Monitor Deloitte in Amsterdam.

“We are lucky to have someone with a global perspective and wealth of knowledge join our leadership team,” DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said.

Butler also has strong New Zealand credentials, as she worked on the Taranaki dairy farm where she was raised.

“[She brings] hands-on experience of the responsibilities, opportunities and challenges facing our sector, and an optimistic outlook of what we can achieve,” Mackle said.

Butler graduated with a Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Commerce and Administration, from Victoria University of Wellington, and is a chartered accountant.

Her background in providing strategic advice would be a great asset to help deliver a better future for dairy farmers, Mackle said.

Butler has advised many of the largest food and agriculture players, both in New Zealand and internationally, including driving strategic partnerships to solve complex sector-wide challenges.

As a strategy and investment leader, Butler will focus on delivering solutions for on-farm capability and consider how DairyNZ can engage and partner better with farmers.

Closing the labour and skills shortage, which continued to be a key concern for farmers, would also play a big part in Butler’s role, Mackle said.

“She will be helping our team to deliver solutions that attract and retain people in dairy farming.

“This includes our Great Futures in Dairying plan, to shape dairy as a competitive career option through a range of workplace and technological advances.”

Butler said she was excited to return to her farming roots and was looking forward to supporting farmers, and helping them feel more confident about the sector’s direction.

“Farmers are facing some difficult times, with a more volatile climate, changing consumer demands and government requirements, both on a national and international scale,” she said.

“My work will help support farmers through some of these key challenges, while also opening new opportunities.

“I want to help build a resilient and successful dairy sector, where dairy farming is a career people are proud of.”