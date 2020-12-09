Dairy weaner prices fluctuate at Dannevirke sale

Some of the 360 Friesian bulls for sale.

A smaller Dannevirke sale with fewer buyers combined to have prices for Friesian bulls which totalled over half the sale lower than the last two

sales with some lots passed in.

No Friesian bulls exceeded $500/head, the top price being $485/head and the average was about $430/head.

The story was different for the beef cross bulls with the 120 on sale ranging between $640/head for Pedley's Hereford X to $480/head. Angus sold well as did Speckled Park, although few in number.

Top price for white-faced weaner bulls of $640/head went to DB and KA Pedley.

There was stronger demand for the 100 weaner heifers, the average price of $479/head being $30/head up on the last November sale.

The top price for both weaner bulls and heifers was $640/head for autumn born stock.