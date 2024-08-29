After being brought up on a dairy farm, dairy farming himself and negotiating dairy grazing contracts for many years, Paul Knudsen took on a new challenge in 2011 and turned his hand to the niche business of duck farming near Matamata.
“The 34ha property had an existing duck business growing meat birds and 70 dairy cows, milked once a day through a 12ASHB shed,” Knudsen said.
“I stopped milking in 2018, and switched to grazing dairy heifers.”
The farm has three growing sheds set up to continually accommodate six age groups.
With the building industry slowing down and the mills directing their shavings to make wood pellets or to burn them themselves to meet sustainability goals, the farming industry is finding it harder to source shavings.
“We expect shortages around calving and lambing times, but this season has been particularly difficult as we require 100cu m each week,” Knudsen said.
He remembered watching a rural TV programme some years ago that discussed the merits of miscanthus use on turkey farms in the United States.
A member of the grass family poaceae, miscanthus is grown from a sterile rhizome and will never seed or spread.
“I started googling, found Miscanthus New Zealand and approached them. I was able to locate a supplier and brought in some bales.”
Knudsen hired a harvester and hand-fed the bales through, ending up with a more manageable straw-like product.