There are 5500 birds in each group on a 42-day cycle.

“The industry code of practice is not to exceed 18kg per square metre, which equals six fully grown ducks,” he said.

“I operate well under those numbers.”

There are a constant 33,000 Pekin ducks on the farm, and Knudsen and farm manager Dave run things between them.

“Every week we take a delivery of 1-day-old ducklings, send the 6-week-old ducks off for processing and are paid weekly on live weight gain.”

The new 1-day-old arrivals are unloaded into the smaller brood room heated to 32C.

The temperature is slowly reduced over five days until it is turned off, so at 10 days the ducklings can be moved to one of the larger sheds.

The new arrivals are fed high-protein starter crumble from 1 day old and then shift to grower feed at 10 days.

Day-old new arrivals at Paul Knudsen's farm. Photo / Catherine Fry

“We have three 15-tonne silos for the grower feed and two 3-tonne silos for the crumble,” Knudsen said.

“We use in-shed auto-feeding systems to distribute 32 tonnes of feed a week.”

It’s a high priority to keep the ducks clean and safe, and anyone entering the sheds uses a disinfectant footbath.

“The sheds are rodent-proof and there are bait stations around all the external perimeters,” Knudsen said.

The ducks are not medicated or given hormones. Photo / Catherine Fry

“Wild birds pose a health risk as they can carry diseases such as salmonella, and netting mesh on the openings prevents them coming in.

“The shed’s awning sides remain open daily for ventilation as the growing sheds are not temperature or humidity controlled due to their low stocking rate compared to chickens.”

Knudsen provides freshwater pumped to the sheds from an underground spring system on the farm.

The ducklings drink from autofill bell feeders, but the older ducks have autofill water troughs.

“Ducks drink a lot of water and use it to clean themselves,” he said.

“We test our water supply for contaminants regularly.”

The ducks are not medicated or given hormones.

Shed hygiene is paramount to duck health and growth.

The ducks are raised on wood shavings and all sheds get a top-up daily.

Paul Knudsen hired a harvester to cut bales of miscanthus into a more manageable size for the duck bedding. Photo / Catherine Fry

The brood rooms are cleaned out and sprayed with sanitiser before the next batch of day-old ducklings arrive.

“At nine-week intervals, we clean out that shed completely, spray it with sanitiser and sprinkle hydrated lime around the edges which acts as a steriliser, before laying new shavings.”

The used shavings (duck litter) are picked up by two neighbours for use as fertiliser on their farms.

Duck and poultry farms use large amounts of wood shavings from wood processing.

With the building industry slowing down and the mills directing their shavings to make wood pellets or to burn them themselves to meet sustainability goals, the farming industry is finding it harder to source shavings.

“We expect shortages around calving and lambing times, but this season has been particularly difficult as we require 100cu m each week,” Knudsen said.

The ducks seem to favour the miscanthus bedding on the right side of the shed. Photo / Catherine Fry

He remembered watching a rural TV programme some years ago that discussed the merits of miscanthus use on turkey farms in the United States.

A member of the grass family poaceae, miscanthus is grown from a sterile rhizome and will never seed or spread.

“I started googling, found Miscanthus New Zealand and approached them. I was able to locate a supplier and brought in some bales.”

Knudsen hired a harvester and hand-fed the bales through, ending up with a more manageable straw-like product.

Miscanthus is a sustainable source of bedding for the ducks. Photo / Catherine Fry

“I trialled it by using shavings down one side of the sheds and miscanthus on the other. It’s interesting because the ducks actually prefer the miscanthus.”

His initial feedback is that miscanthus is much drier and absorbs ammonia really well, but is harder to spread in the sheds.

The farm is one of five contracted to Quack A Duck in Cambridge, which also manages its own egg production farm and hatching facility that supplies the growers.

Keeping the ducks clean and safe is a high priority. Photo / Catherine Fry

Quack A Duck business manager Matthew Houston explained there was an established local market for duck products and an export business into the Pacific, Middle East, Philippines, and Japan.

“The business model is simple, with good cashflow as ducks leave the farms weekly, and is relatively easy for someone with livestock experience.”



