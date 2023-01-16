Dairy goats like this one are on their way to China. Photo / RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

RNZ

Up to 4000 New Zealand dairy goats could be flown to China next month, where they would be used for breeding purposes.

Two years ago the Government announced a ban on live animals by sea would come into effect in April 2023 - but livestock exports by air are still allowed to continue.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said it was aware of plans for two scheduled flights of goats from New Zealand to China, planned for 24 February.

MPI acting director for animal health and welfare Trish Mead said an animal welfare export certificate was required for the shipment, as the travel time from the New Zealand port of departure to the port of arrival in the country of destination exceeded six hours.

As part of the animal welfare certification process for live exports, a vet would have to go and inspect the animals and give final approval before they depart.

“The most recent AWEC [Animal Welfare Export Certificate] issued for goats to China was for a consignment in May 2022 for 2027 goats,” she said.

China was a member of World Organisation of Animal Health, meaning it had committed to integrating the WOAH intergovernmental standards into its national legislation and regulations, including standards addressing the quality of animal welfare, Mead said.

