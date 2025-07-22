DairyNZ said calves are born with a non-developed immune system and must absorb maternal antibodies from gold colostrum to help fight disease.
At 1 day old, the calf gut “closes” and becomes unable to absorb antibodies.
DairyNZ said calves that fail to absorb enough antibodies in the first 24 hours are said to have suffered “failure of passive transfer”.
All calves, including bobby calves, must receive adequate fresh colostrum within the first 12 hours.
DairyNZ said newborn calves need at least 10% of their bodyweight (4 litres for a 40kg calf) of gold colostrum within the first 6-12 hours.
“Calves can only take 1.5 to 2 litres in their stomach, so two feeds within the first 12 hours is the target.”
Farmers are not permitted to put colostrum into the milk supply until eight milkings have been completed.
Colostrum collection
Voorend said excess colostrum went into a separate vat on farms involved in the FoodWaikato initiative.
It is collected by tanker and dried at Innovation Park in Hamilton before being sent to parent company, New Image Group, in South Auckland for processing into a powder-based drink and colostrum capsules.
Vincent Arbuckle, deputy director-general of MPI business unit New Zealand Food Safety, said New Zealand processors of colostrum material and products for export were required to operate under a registered and independently verified risk management programme (RMP).
“A registered RMP is a legally binding document that sets out how the operator will identify and control, manage, eliminate or minimise food safety hazards and other processing risk factors.
“Hazards may be biological, chemical or physical.
“An RMP must also ensure products are truthfully and correctly labelled.”
Arbuckle said exporters of colostrum products from New Zealand were required to register with the ministry and meet requirements that enable it to give official assurances to overseas authorities over exported animal material or products.
“Compliance with the regulatory requirements is regularly monitored and enforced by the ministry.”