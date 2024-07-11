Van der Poel said New Zealand was falling behind some competing countries.

“We could see they were making a lot better genetic gain than we were in New Zealand.”

He said genetic gain fed into the New Zealand dairy industry’s productivity, international competitiveness and sustainability.

“So it’s really important that we get it right.”

It was also important to explore genetics, due to the type of cow unique to New Zealand’s grazing system, van der Poel said.

“It’s not as if we can go elsewhere in the world and find the genetics.

“We have to breed them here.”

Van der Poel said the report was groundbreaking because it illustrated how New Zealand had fallen behind international competitors and clearly outlined a way forward involving all sector players.

“What it showed is that firstly, there’s been very, very slow take-up of genetic progress and genomics ... compared to other countries.”

He said New Zealand also got off to “a couple of false starts” with bulls when they were first introduced.

“They didn’t have the data behind them to support their genomic evaluations and farmers lost confidence in that.”

Van der Poel said another hurdle was a system that needed to be streamlined.

“Each of the entities has its own database. So there are often three different BWs (breeding worths) presented to farmers — so that’s very confusing for farmers to know what’s right and what’s not.”

With genetics, it was important to have “one version of the truth” and to make sure the information was of the highest quality possible, he said.

The group’s recommendations included strengthening the National Breeding Objective (NBO), for achieving genetic gain in the New Zealand dairy herd.

This will improve the amount and quality of phenotypic data collected from commercial dairy herds and create an environment that supports all sector players to use genomic technologies to make genetic gain (aligned to the NBO) as fast as possible.

Van der Poel agreed.

“So we know exactly what type of animal we need to breed going forward and that that’s done in a collaborative, and an independent way, to some degree.”

He said that during the process, the industry working group talked with the many parties involved, including farmers, DairyNZ, New Zealand Animal Evaluation Limited (NZAEL) and bull breeders.

“They engaged far and wide.”

Herd improvement companies LIC and CRV are also backing the findings.

In a joint statement, DairyNZ, LIC and CRV said they were committed to making changes for the sector’s benefit and would each consider the industry working group’s recommendations.

LIC chairman Corrigan Sowman and CRV managing director James Smallwood said they were pleased with the focus on transparency and consistency.

“Genetic gain is a critical pillar in the future success of our farmers’ businesses. It is only right that, where needed, we come together to improve the structures underpinning this success,” Sowman said.

Smallwood said it was “pleasing” to see the group “encouraging the consideration of existing international models, to help us find workable solutions”.

The industry working group plans to reconvene in three months to assess progress against its recommendations.

