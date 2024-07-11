With genetics, it was important to have “one version of the truth” and to make sure the information was of the highest quality possible, he said.
The group’s recommendations included strengthening the National Breeding Objective (NBO), for achieving genetic gain in the New Zealand dairy herd.
This will improve the amount and quality of phenotypic data collected from commercial dairy herds and create an environment that supports all sector players to use genomic technologies to make genetic gain (aligned to the NBO) as fast as possible.
Van der Poel agreed.
“So we know exactly what type of animal we need to breed going forward and that that’s done in a collaborative, and an independent way, to some degree.”
He said that during the process, the industry working group talked with the many parties involved, including farmers, DairyNZ, New Zealand Animal Evaluation Limited (NZAEL) and bull breeders.
“They engaged far and wide.”
Herd improvement companies LIC and CRV are also backing the findings.
In a joint statement, DairyNZ, LIC and CRV said they were committed to making changes for the sector’s benefit and would each consider the industry working group’s recommendations.
LIC chairman Corrigan Sowman and CRV managing director James Smallwood said they were pleased with the focus on transparency and consistency.
“Genetic gain is a critical pillar in the future success of our farmers’ businesses. It is only right that, where needed, we come together to improve the structures underpinning this success,” Sowman said.