Farmers, growers, whenua-Māori owners and rural communities will receive an initial $4 million for recovery efforts from Cyclone Gabrielle.

MPI is also restarting the national Feed Working Group, a partnership between sector groups and providers to monitor feed availability.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the funding would help those dealing with the storm’s impact, “with milk collection disrupted, orchards inundated and livestock losses across much of the North Island”.

He said he expected more support would be provided after a thorough assessment of the damage was complete.

“That destruction includes flooded farms and orchards, damage to vital roading and electricity infrastructure, and isolated communities. Conditions continue to make it difficult to assess the full extent of crop damage, livestock losses, and disruption.”

Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri said the Government was being regularly updated on the wellbeing of people and the welfare of livestock.

“Māori agribusinesses and their staff have been affected across the motu and we will help them get through this.”

