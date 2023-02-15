Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Cyclone Gabrielle: Government provides $4m to rural and farming recovery

RNZ
Quick Read
Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor. Photo / File

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor. Photo / File

RNZ

Farmers, growers, whenua-Māori owners and rural communities will receive an initial $4 million for recovery efforts from Cyclone Gabrielle.

MPI is also restarting the national Feed Working Group, a partnership between sector groups and providers to monitor feed availability.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the funding would help those dealing with the storm’s impact, “with milk collection disrupted, orchards inundated and livestock losses across much of the North Island”.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

He said he expected more support would be provided after a thorough assessment of the damage was complete.

“That destruction includes flooded farms and orchards, damage to vital roading and electricity infrastructure, and isolated communities. Conditions continue to make it difficult to assess the full extent of crop damage, livestock losses, and disruption.”

Read More

Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri said the Government was being regularly updated on the wellbeing of people and the welfare of livestock.

“Māori agribusinesses and their staff have been affected across the motu and we will help them get through this.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

- RNZ

Latest from The Country