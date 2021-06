FILE

A cow has died after being hit by a car.

A police spokeswoman said the crash, on Whites Rd, near the intersection with Leslie Rd, was reported about 6.45am.

The cow died but the driver was not hurt, she said.

UPDATE 8:10AM

This crash now cleared. ^TPhttps://t.co/XW7JnaQZN4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 3, 2021

Animal control had been notified and a tow truck organised for the vehicle.