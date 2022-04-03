Helen Connole says the first month of distribution was "exceptionally busy". Photo / Supplied

Rapid antigen tests (RATs) are being constantly distributed across the Whanganui District Health Board region, thanks to the combined effort of different health providers.

It's no easy feat, with much of its 9742 square kilometres sparsely populated.

Te Oranganui chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said it was important to cover as much territory as possible.

The DHB got a range of groups together at the end of last year to prepare for a community Covid-resilience response, she said.

That included the Whanganui Regional Health Network, iwi and Māori health providers, civil defence, police and local authorities.

Four co-ordination hubs were then established.

"We have had to think creatively and innovatively, and utilise a whole set of hands," Walsh-Tapiata said.

"This isn't just the known towns, we are talking about really small communities."

Whanganui DHB manager Helen Connole said the first month of distribution had been "exceptionally busy".

"Wheturangi has been fantastic in her coverage of all areas of the rohe that I haven't been able to get into. It's about local knowledge and that connection to the community.

"We are lucky in Whanganui that while we have a diverse and rurally sparse population, we also have close connections to all those areas.

"There is always someone that knows someone."

An average of 12,000 tests are being sent out every day.

Distribution points range from pharmacies and GPs to the Hunterville Village Bookshop and Waitotara Store.

The Health Bus Waka Hauora is on a five-day rotating roster around rural areas, distributing RATs and engaging in education and health conversations.

"There are boats up the awa, and we've put them on Midwest Helicopters to remote areas," Connole said.

A rural initiative also began last week, meaning those who lived 20 minutes away from a distribution area could identify if they needed a courier option.

"That's not just via the traditional method, we will get RATs to them by any means necessary," Connole said.

Iwi groups such Te Rūnanga o Tamaupoko, Ngā Paerangi and Ngā Rauru had created roles for individuals to take responsibility for certain maraes, farmers, kaumātua groups and communities, Walsh-Tapiata said.

"A brilliant job is being done, and the sign it's working is our number of hospitalisations. They are still very low in our region.

"I think that's because we've got a whole lot of people who care for each other and keep an eye out for each other."

RATs were just a part of the overall programme, Connole said.

"It's also asking 'what else do you need? and 'are you okay?'. There's a wraparound, ensuring wellness for all.

"We work together. It's community-focused leaders who are getting on the ground; we are not in an office telling people what to do."

Connole said it was empowering for the community to be able to do RATs themselves, but there were other options still available.

"We have Tupoho who do the saliva testing and we have the ability to do PCR tests if we need to."

There was still a good supply of tests, Walsh-Tapiata said.

Initially, they all came through the DHB, but iwi and Māori providers were also receiving them from the Māori equity team at the Ministry of Health.

She and Connole had worked together to ensure there was no overlap.

Connole said Whanganui was lucky to escape Covid-19 for as long as it did, and that allowed for extra organisation and preparation time.

"Now that it's here, things have been pretty seamless. It's just worked."