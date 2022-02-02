Riders, walkers, cyclists and wagons parade down the main street of Owaka at the conclusion of the 26th Otago Goldfields cavalcade in 2018. This year's cavalcade has been cancelled. Photo / Stephen Jacquiery

"Gut-wrenching." That is how organisers describe the decision to pull the pin on the 2022 Goldfields Cavalcade.

The event's cancellation - and its 30th celebrations along with it - was officially announced on Monday in the wake of ever-changing Covid-19 traffic light phases and regulations.

The event was scheduled for the end of this month, with hundreds of Cavalcaders expected to converge on host town Millers Flat on March 5.

Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust (OGHT) secretary and Cavalcade co-ordinator Terry Davis said he and fellow co-ordinator trust treasurer Odette Hopgood-Bride had hoped to continue the event under the Red traffic light setting but as new phases and restrictions were introduced last week, it became obvious it was not an option.

"We've gone through the phases of grief. Initially, there was anger and denial - I was definitely in that early last week - and sadness," he said.

While it was theoretically possible to proceed with the cavalcade, it would be irresponsible, he said.

The heightened risk Covid-19 and its Omicron variant posed to the events' participants, caterers, landowners and rural communities was not a risk they, the Millers Flat Host Town Committee and key Cavalcade Trail representatives, were willing to take.

Concerns from landowners and the potential of taking Covid into remote areas was a factor, Hopgood-Bride said.

It is the second cancellation of the event. The last time was in 2000 because of fire risk.

In 2020, the cavalcade finished before the first national lockdown, and last year went ahead without the host town celebrations.

"We thought it was worth persevering with [during Covid]. We believed we could make it happen but unfortunately, our worst fears have been realised," Davis said.

Hopgood-Bride said organisers were acutely aware of the financial effect cancelling would have on Millers Flat and community groups who relied on the event for fundraising.

"The knock-on effect is so big, and we're very aware of it," she said.

OGHT paid $300,000 to $350,000 from the cavalcade to non-profit groups annually. The event brought about $1.2 million to host town areas.

"It's a significant financial loss to the OGHT and Teviot community."

Millers Flat Host Town Committee chairwoman Hilary Spedding said while it was disappointing, the priority was to keep the community safe.

"We know it's our responsibility to keep our community safe at the end of the day."