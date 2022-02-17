Photo / File

The 2022 Ahuwhenua Trophy competition to select the top Māori sheep and beef farm has been postponed due to the current risk of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The competition is one of the most prestigious agricultural events and was inaugurated 89 years ago by Sir Apirana Ngata and then Governor-General Lord Bledisloe.

Management committee chair Nukuhia Hadfield said it was regrettable but necessary to postpone events given the current situation with Covid and the uncertainty it had created.

The judging panel had just started to assess entrants to select the finalists but the management committee deemed it unwise to continue and decided to put the competition on hold until it can be safely reconvened, Hadfield said.

"This decision reflects the management committee's wish to ensure the safety of our whānau and wider communities across the country, as well as ensuring the safety and well-being of our judging team and support staff," she said in a statement.

The move also meant the rest of the programme was delayed, including the upcoming parliamentary announcement, the field days and awards dinner scheduled for May.

The competition faced a similar situation in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, but the programme was eventually able to run at a later stage.

"I am confident that we will be able to do the same again later in the year," Hadfield said.

Entries remained open for the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award until February 11 and the committee said it would look to modify the dates of this programme to align with the senior competition.

