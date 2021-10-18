Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Stratford A&P Show postponed over Delta risk fears

Etta James, owned by Lisa Berthold, won the champion lifestyle female category at the Stratford A&P Show last year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

All the fun of the fair is now set to take place next year, rather than this one, after Stratford A&P Show organisers made a tough decision on Monday night.

"... After much deliberation and with sadness [the executive committee] have decided to postpone the A&P Show, which was to be held weekend of November 26-28," they said in an emailed statement just after 9pm on Monday.

Organisers hope to schedule a date in 2022 for the event to take place, but any such date is yet to be decided, the statement says.

The November show was set to be the 112th Stratford A&P Show, which is always a popular event on both the agricultural and urban calendar, attracting thousands of visitors through the gates each year. Last year more than 14,000 people came through the gates during the weekend.

The decision follows similar ones being made nationwide as A&P show organisers faced trying to work through changing alert levels and rules as the events draw closer. Last week, organisers of the Egmont A&P Show in Hāwera announced the show would not be going ahead this year, citing the Covid-19 situation as the reason for the decision.