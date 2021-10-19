Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Organisers hope Taranaki Shears will go ahead

Photo / File

The Taranaki Shears may still go ahead next month, despite the postponement of the Stratford A and P Show.

The Stratford Show committee decided this week to postpone the event until some time in the new year, in the hope that Covid-19 restrictions will ease over summer.

The show would have taken place on November 26-27.

Shearing convener Shane Rawlinson hoped the Taranaki Shears would be the first North Island shearing competition of the new season, as scheduled, on November 27.

This week the committee was assessing whether the competition could still be held on the stand and amid the open-air spectator facilities at the showgrounds under level 2 restrictions.

However, with competitors expected to be particularly keen to get started - after the cancellation of the Poverty Bay, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Manawatū and Central Hawke's Bay A and P Shows - one of the bigger problems may be the availability of judges, Rawlinson said.

Most who officiate at the show are based in the King Country area and could be still confined by the conditions of the current level 3 restrictions.

Meanwhile, organisers of the North Island Woolhandling Circuit have abandoned attempts to resurrect the event, after the cancellation of the five early-season shows, each of which had a longwool round.

New series convenor Hine Thompson said consideration had been given to staging stand-alone woolhandling competitions in Wairarapa, Manawatū and Southern Hawke's Bay to enable competitors to meet the condition of contesting a minimum of three longwool events.

It included investigating potential venues and dates, but continuing uncertainty about the pandemic meant the competitions might not be able to be held safely within the timeframe otherwise available.

There had been just four entries, from the early round at New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti at the end of last season, and most entries would have been expected during the shows which had been cancelled.

In the South Island, committees are planning to go ahead with the Ashburton Shears on September 30, the Marlborough Shears in Blenheim and the Get to the Point Gymkhana Shears in Pleasant Point, (both on November 6) and the Canterbury Shears in Christchurch on November 11-12.

Shearing Sports New Zealand chairman Sir David Fagan said the priority remained with participant and public safety.

He said if events could be managed within the safety measures imposed on them, then competitors and supporters should act responsibly and help wherever possible to ensure they were completed.

The New Zealand Merino Shears in Alexandra on October 1-2 and the Waimate Spring Shears a week later, both held indoors, were good examples of careful planning, Fagan said.

Each went ahead with well over 100 competitors but without general public admission which enabled the presence of only officials, competitors and sponsors.