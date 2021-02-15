The Maniototo A&P Show, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled.
Secretary Janine Smith said organisers made the tough decision to cancel the show after the Government moved the nation to Alert Level 2 and Auckland to Alert Level 3 on Sunday night.
Smith said the organising committee met this morning to determine whether the show would be cancelled or moved to a later date.
"We are absolutely gutted."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"We will be advising all our entrants, sponsors and trade exhibitors by email today."