Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Covid 19 coronavirus: Maniototo A&P Show cancelled

Quick Read
The Maniototo A&P Show has been cancelled. Photo / ODT file

The Maniototo A&P Show has been cancelled. Photo / ODT file

Otago Daily Times
By Yvonne O'Hara

The Maniototo A&P Show, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled.

Secretary Janine Smith said organisers made the tough decision to cancel the show after the Government moved the nation to Alert Level 2 and Auckland to Alert Level 3 on Sunday night.

Smith said the organising committee met this morning to determine whether the show would be cancelled or moved to a later date.

"We are absolutely gutted."

TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

"We will be advising all our entrants, sponsors and trade exhibitors by email today."

Subscribe to The Country edm