The Maniototo A&P Show has been cancelled. Photo / ODT file

The Maniototo A&P Show, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled.

Secretary Janine Smith said organisers made the tough decision to cancel the show after the Government moved the nation to Alert Level 2 and Auckland to Alert Level 3 on Sunday night.

Smith said the organising committee met this morning to determine whether the show would be cancelled or moved to a later date.

"We are absolutely gutted."

"We will be advising all our entrants, sponsors and trade exhibitors by email today."