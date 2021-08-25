Covi 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Farmers consider what would happen should they get Covid-19

Taking a farmer off their property could create a lot of issues. Photo / RNZ - Rebekah Parsons-King

By Sally Murphy of RNZ.

Federated Farmers is working with the government around what would need to happen if a farmer gets Covid-19.

Currently all positive cases are transferred to a quarantine facility - but taking a farmer off their property would create a lot of issues especially in a busy calving and lambing season.

Federated Farmers general manager of policy Gavin Forrest said some farmers have raised concerns about catching the virus especially in rural areas where health care is limited.

He said they are working with the Ministry of Health around what would happen if a farmer tests positive.

"We would certainly be very keen for farmers if they've visited a site of interest to get tested, and we really encourage them to do that but then what do they do while they're waiting for the test result?

"The real issue is if farmers do get Covid-19 they really don't want to be infecting others around them. And they need to be in a place where they can get good health care."

We are really hoping it does not happen but if it does there could be a lot of issues, one being who would help look after the farmer or the property if the owner did have to go into a managed isolation facility, he said.

Gavin Forrest said the best thing farmers can do is minimise the risk of getting Covid-19 in the first place by staying home, making sure everyone that comes on their farm stays 2 metres apart and signs in with a QR code.

"Make sure you have visible codes on the farm gate, on your front door and on your sheds so that when people do visit they scan in and make contact tracing easier."

- RNZ