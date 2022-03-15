Whanganui fire crews are battling a vegetation fire near Fordell on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the fire on Denlair Rd just before 1.30pm.
Shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire was a controlled burnoff that spread and lost control.
The fire is about 300m x 700m.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Crews from Whanganui and Whanganui Rural are currently fighting the blaze.
Four appliances and a tanker are working on the ground, with a helicopter called in for additional support.