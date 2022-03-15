A helicopter has been called in to help with firefighting. Photo / Bevan Conley

A helicopter has been called in to help with firefighting. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui fire crews are battling a vegetation fire near Fordell on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the fire on Denlair Rd just before 1.30pm.

Shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire was a controlled burnoff that spread and lost control.

The fire is about 300m x 700m.

Crews from Whanganui and Whanganui Rural are currently fighting the blaze.

Four appliances and a tanker are working on the ground, with a helicopter called in for additional support.