Wind damage on a farm in the Clutha district. Photo / RNZ, Katie Todd

By Katie Todd of RNZ

One week after a wind storm tore through the south, some Clutha district farmers say the financial hit could be harsher than they originally feared.

Suzie Roy said that, after a week without power - trying to hold her stock in with kilometres of boundary fencing flattened by falling trees - she had learnt her insurance would cover only building damage.

“How do we move forward, with 200 kilometres of fencing that needs doing, and 75% of our trees on 1600 acres down?

“It’s quite daunting looking at it at the moment when the damage is just fresh and it’s going to take months, well, years, to get everything done.”