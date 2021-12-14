Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Children show calves at Southern Districts Beef Handlers 'fun day'

Quick Read
Charlee Hazlett (6), of Winton, parades a calf at the Southern Districts Beef Handlers fun day in Gore earlier this month. Photo / Julia Eden

Charlee Hazlett (6), of Winton, parades a calf at the Southern Districts Beef Handlers fun day in Gore earlier this month. Photo / Julia Eden

Otago Daily Times

As the list of cancelled A&P shows continues to grow, an event has been launched for children to show their calves and yearlings in Southland.

Samual McIntosh (7), of Invercargill. Photo / Julia Eden
Samual McIntosh (7), of Invercargill. Photo / Julia Eden

Southern Districts Beef Handlers committee member Julia Eden said children showed beef bulls, heifers and calves and dairy calves across a range of breeds for its inaugural "fun day" at the Gore A&P Showgrounds earlier this month.

Danielle Giles (10), of Gore. Photo / Julia Eden
Danielle Giles (10), of Gore. Photo / Julia Eden

"The smiles of pride on faces as animals were paraded in respective classes were priceless."

Greer Hazlett (4), of Winton. Photo / Julia Eden
Greer Hazlett (4), of Winton. Photo / Julia Eden

The event allowed children who would have shown cattle at A&P shows, which have been cancelled due to Covid-19, a chance to parade them.

Jake Eden (12), of Balfour. Photo / Julia Eden
Jake Eden (12), of Balfour. Photo / Julia Eden

The fun day, which included a games hour, was coordinated by Mrs Eden and fellow committee members Diane Goodall, Stewart Eden and Mark Tiller.

Joshua McIntosh (12), of Invercargill. Photo / Julia Eden
Joshua McIntosh (12), of Invercargill. Photo / Julia Eden

The committee was planning another fun day in McIvor Rd, Invercargill on January 15.