Children show calves at Southern Districts Beef Handlers 'fun day'

Charlee Hazlett (6), of Winton, parades a calf at the Southern Districts Beef Handlers fun day in Gore earlier this month. Photo / Julia Eden

Charlee Hazlett (6), of Winton, parades a calf at the Southern Districts Beef Handlers fun day in Gore earlier this month. Photo / Julia Eden

As the list of cancelled A&P shows continues to grow, an event has been launched for children to show their calves and yearlings in Southland.

Samual McIntosh (7), of Invercargill. Photo / Julia Eden

Southern Districts Beef Handlers committee member Julia Eden said children showed beef bulls, heifers and calves and dairy calves across a range of breeds for its inaugural "fun day" at the Gore A&P Showgrounds earlier this month.

Danielle Giles (10), of Gore. Photo / Julia Eden

"The smiles of pride on faces as animals were paraded in respective classes were priceless."

Greer Hazlett (4), of Winton. Photo / Julia Eden

The event allowed children who would have shown cattle at A&P shows, which have been cancelled due to Covid-19, a chance to parade them.

Jake Eden (12), of Balfour. Photo / Julia Eden

The fun day, which included a games hour, was coordinated by Mrs Eden and fellow committee members Diane Goodall, Stewart Eden and Mark Tiller.

Joshua McIntosh (12), of Invercargill. Photo / Julia Eden

The committee was planning another fun day in McIvor Rd, Invercargill on January 15.