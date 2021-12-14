Children show calves at Southern Districts Beef Handlers 'fun day'

As the list of cancelled A&P shows continues to grow, an event has been launched for children to show their calves and yearlings in Southland.
Southern Districts Beef Handlers committee member Julia Eden said children showed beef bulls, heifers and calves and dairy calves across a range of breeds for its inaugural "fun day" at the Gore A&P Showgrounds earlier this month.
"The smiles of pride on faces as animals were paraded in respective classes were priceless."
The event allowed children who would have shown cattle at A&P shows, which have been cancelled due to Covid-19, a chance to parade them.
The fun day, which included a games hour, was coordinated by Mrs Eden and fellow committee members Diane Goodall, Stewart Eden and Mark Tiller.
The committee was planning another fun day in McIvor Rd, Invercargill on January 15.