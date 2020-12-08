Central Taranaki Young Farmers donates books to local Stratford schools

Jessie Waite read the book to students at Marco School. Photo/ Supplied

Central Taranaki Young Farmers are hoping to generate discussions on mental health in schools with recent book donations.

The club have donated the Use Your Voice book to 10 schools in the Stratford District in a hope to help those going through a tough time.

The book tells the story of two dogs on a high country station that help each other to share their feelings rather than bottling them up.

Club member Jessie Waite says it was a great opportunity for young farmers to give back to the local community and hopefully generate discussion about mental health in rural communities.

Jessie was invited to read the book to the students at Marco School and she says they loved the messaging in the story.

"We talked about our bad days, and how a friend can lend a helping hand to turning your day around."

Principal at Marco School Anna Stockman says the kids 'loved' the book reading.

"It's so great to have someone else reading to them - rather than their teachers - variety is the spice of life, as they say. It's such a great message to deliver to the kids and I'm sure they will treasure the book and remember that you came out and read it to them."

Huiakama School principal Carmen Wood says the book came at the perfect time.

"We had a great discussion about the two dogs. It is such a great message."

Inglewood and Coastal Young Farmers have also donated the book to their local schools.

"This year has challenged everyone in different ways so it's really neat to see other clubs jump on board and give back to their community," says Jessie.

"The book's message is to simply be kind – you never know what people are dealing with so a small act of kindness can really make someone's day."