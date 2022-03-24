The Tukituki Trails swingbridge at the end of Mt Herbert Rd has been largely destroyed by yesterday's floodwaters.

Four primary schools and a kura are closed in Central Hawke's Bay today and school students attending Waipukurau schools are asked to bring bottled water as a boil water notice is in place for the town and water fountains can't be used.

Water use restrictions are also in place as systems are also having to deal with an influx of storm water.

Landowners and residents are assessing the damage as water levels have dropped in some places, revealing ruined fencing and some stock and machinery losses.

One casualty of the floods that is being widely lamented is the Tukituki Trails Mt Herbert Rd to swingbridge, opened in 2014 by the Rotary River Pathways Trust at a cost of $270,000.

The bridge, which joined the Mt Herbert Rd and Tapairu Rd/Ford Rd Tukituki Trails has become a feature of the walking and cycling trail and been part of several cycling events.

Now, battered by floodwaters and floating debris it is hanging adrift, support poles snapped and large sections missing.

Rotary River Pathways Trust chair Roy Fraser says as an assett owned by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council , the bridge should be covered by insurance and he is keen to get a rebuild underway as soon as possible.

"It's obvious from the feedback on our Facebook page how well used and appreciated the bridge has been.

"It's also a little ironic that just as the Ashcott Rd stage of the trails nears completion, with the new bridges undamaged, our original bridge is washed away and we have to go right back to the start."

The council is asking that anyone with concerns check its facebook page for road closures and report any issues with road or flooding to the 24-hour phone line on (06) 857 8060.

Water use restrictions are still in place due to pressure on wasewater systems - please keep water use to a minimum.

Water tankers for fresh drinking water are available at Russel Park, River Terrace Waipukurau.