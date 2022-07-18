Car crashes into cow on State Highway 2

Police were called to the incident in Pukehina about 6.50am. Photo / NZME

Motorists are advised to take care after a car crashed into a cow on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident in Pukehina, between Ohinepanea Rd and Beach Access Rd, about 6.50am.

"The status of the cow is unknown but the car is damaged. The occupants appear to be uninjured," she said.

"Traffic management is in place but motorists should take care or avoid the area."

A small group of cows were on the road and the farmer was on the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also called.