Tessa O'Sullivan (left), CFWNZ chairman Tom O'Sullivan, Ruby O'Sullivan and Bella Biggs during the CFWNZ Wool in Schools programme's visit to Havelock Primary School in March.

Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) is finding ways to educate America about the wonders of wool fibre.

The nonprofit - best known for its wool in schools programme - is part of a global initiative highlighting wool as an eco-friendly, comfortable, fashionable and durable fibre.

As part of its strategy to educate and promote the benefits of wool, the CFWNZ identified the need to better understand consumer preferences and use of wool.

Consumer research commissioned by CFWNZ found an education gap and other surprising insights about wool as it is used in America.

The researchers canvassed 3000 consumers across three markets, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

As some would expect, initial findings from the research indicate that people in the US have somewhat different ideas about wool than those in New Zealand.

CFWNZ chairman Tom O'Sullivan says the consumer findings could offer growers in New Zealand a huge opportunity.

"We've found that there is a large education gap in how US consumers think about wool," O'Sullivan said.

A Hastings local, O'Sullivan said 53 per cent of American consumers think of cashmere when they hear the word wool.

American consumers are aware of wool; however, it sits quite a bit lower down in their consciousness compared to New Zealanders.

The research brought up another issue regarding how people in the US view wool.

"It showed Americans harbour misconceptions that wool is rough, itchy and hard to care for.

"New Zealanders have a higher awareness of the positive attributes of wool, like biodegradability, fire resistance and insulating properties." O'Sullivan said.

Fourth-generation sheep farmer and current Campaign for Wool NZ Chairman Tom O'Sullivan talks strategies to help struggles faced by New Zealand wool growers.

The chairman said CFWNZ is pleased to have identified several gaps in consumer understanding in the US.

While those surveyed may not have known much about wool, many viewed wool as a super-fibre for resilience and sustainability.

Sixty-six per cent of respondents regarded wool as long-lasting compared with petroleum-based synthetics and plant fibres.

One of CFWNZ's main objectives is to educate people on why they should be using wool in preference to synthetic fibres.

The Campaign for Wool NZ team found the survey results heartening.

"The tide is turning in our war on synthetics," O'Sullivan said.

"We can leverage consumers' appetite for a cleaner, greener shift by ensuring we're telling the right stories about New Zealand wool, increasing demand for our growers."

With solid quality measures, the data will also support the CFWNZ's commercial partners to justify higher prices in the US, again helping New Zealanders in the wool sector.

The United States is well known for being a difficult market to crack, yet the team at CFWNZ are confident.

Although the nonprofit now has a clearer picture of US wool consumers, they still need to narrow their geographic focus to ensure they get the correct messaging to the right people.

O'Sullivan said CFWNZ has identified Texas, California and the east coast as the critical areas for New Zealand wool.

However, they are looking to refine this further into sub-states, and possibly down to the city level where that is possible.

With New Zealand in a wool crisis, the CFWNZ hopes international education and awareness will help the nation's wool growers, who fund Campaign for Wool NZ.