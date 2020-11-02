Brown family open their gates for Taranaki BFEA field day

The Brown Family. Photo/ NZ Farm Environment Trust

Producing quality stock while improving their property's environmental footprint is a key focus for the Brown family.

The Brown family are opening the gates to their property Rukumoana Farms later this month for their Ballance Farm Environment Awards (BFEA) field day.

Organised by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the field day includes a farm tour, presentations and a barbecue offering visitors an inside view of life on the successful family sheep and beef farm.

The Browns received a suite of awards at this year's BFEA, as well as being named Taranaki's Regional Supreme Winner. They are now in the running for the national Gordon Stephenson Trophy which will be presented at the BFEA National Sustainability Showcase in March next year.

The family have significantly grown Rukumoana Farms over the past 34 years, with the impressive family operation playing to the strengths of all members. They want to leave a positive legacy, striving hard to produce quality stock while improving the farm's environmental footprint.

To help offset greenhouse gas emissions, 32ha of trees were planted under the Afforestation Grant Scheme in 2011, plus 12ha of bush retired.

Three wetland areas have been fenced off and numerous native plants put in, while poplar poles are used for erosion control and shade, and predators are actively managed.

■ The BFEA field day takes place Wednesday, November 11 from 11am to 2pm. RSVPs are required by emailing taranaki@bfea.org.nz. For more information and to RSVP, please visit www.nzfeatrust.org.nz.