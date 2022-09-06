Bee carrying pollen in a pollen basket on its rear leg. Photo / ApiNZ Photo Competition 2022 Supreme Award winner / Revati Vispute

Bee Aware Month isn't just about supporting bees, it's also about protecting food security, according to Apiculture NZ chief executive Karin Kos.

It's in our best interests to ensure bees thrive, because their pollination work results in an estimated one in every three mouthfuls of the food we eat, Kos told The Country's, Jamie Mackay.

"Bees are just so critical to pollination [and] they also produce that wonderful product, honey.

"We've got over 10,000 beekeepers in New Zealand today and it's because people love bees, people love the product they produce but also the good job that they play in our environment, particularly in our agriculture and horticulture sectors."

Bee Aware Month is a national educational campaign initiated and coordinated by Apiculture NZ.

This year beekeepers are calling on Kiwis to learn more about bees and how to support their health and resilience.

Beekeeping was taking off as a hobby around New Zealand, as people became more interested in protecting their local biodiversity, Kos said.

"Chickens were always the thing people would get into, today bees and beehives are really big with a lot of New Zealanders.

"We've seen that also in the growth of memberships with our bee clubs around the country."

One top tip for supporting bees was to give the lawnmower a rest, Kos said.

"Take a break from lawn mowing. Don't mow so often, let the clover grow - they love clover."

Beekeeping clubs and supporters around the country will be visiting schools and running events for Bee Aware Month.

For those who are "buzzing with questions" about bees, beekeeping and honey, Apiculture NZ has an "ask a beekeeper" page on its website.

Here, people can submit questions and experts will provide answers on Apiculture NZ's Facebook and Instagram pages throughout September.

Karin Kos' bee-friendly habits for Bee Aware Month

• Planting bee-friendly plants each season so bees can feed all year

• Choose plants with single flowers – flowers with one set of petals – as these are easier for bees to feed from

• Provide a saucer of clean water for bees - put a few pebbles or sticks in the water so the bees have something to stand on

• Try not to use pesticides in the garden when plants are flowering - if you must spray, avoid flowers and buds and spray after sunset when bees are not active

• Take a break from lawn mowing – don't mow so often and let the clover flowers grow

Educational resources produced for schools, community groups and families to use are available on the Apiculture New Zealand website.