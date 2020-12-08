ATV: Stratford racer Camo Keegan wins fifth consecutive New Zealand title

Camo Keegan has won the championships five times in a row. Photo / Supplied

Camo Keegan from Stratford recently won the New Zealand ATV (all terrain vehicle) Championships, and it isn't the first time.

Camo has won the championship six times, with five of them in a row.

"I won my first title in 2013. I won my next title in 2015 and I've won since then."

An all terrain vehicle is a four-wheeler, also known as a quad bike.

The championships took place in Timaru over Labour weekend. Camo says he is pleased to have won the title.

"It's quite cool to have won five titles in a row. I trained hard for this event and got my fitness levels up to ensure I could race faster."

Over the two days, Camo competed in seven 15 minute races.

"I race in the premier 0-750cc class, which is the top class. Every race you win you receive points and at the end of the event the person with the most points wins. I had 166 points and my brother Scott came second with 147 points."

He says the Backflips Dirt Farm at Pleasant Point in Timaru was a great venue for the championships.

"There were a lot of jumps and different obstacles which made it an interesting track."

As well as racing, Camo works on his vehicle himself.

"I rebuild the motors and do any other work needed to it."

Camo has been racing competitively since he was 15.

"However, I've always had an interest in motocross. My dad Jono used to race, he's pretty good. I like the fast-paced action, I've grown up with ATVs."

Results:

Premiers: 1st Cameron Keegan 166, 2nd Scott Keegan 147, 3rd Ian Ffitch, 4th Craig Cox 122, 5th Ross Simpson 66, 6th Angus Parish 47 .

450 Production: 1st Devan Whitelock 162, 2nd Taylor Graham 158, 3rd George Doig 145, 4th Jack White 126, 5th Kane McGrath 112, 6th Trent Way 104, 7th Brandon Neil 94, 8th Tyler Campbell 74.

Vets: 1st Greg Graham 175, 2nd Ian Newman 150, 3rd Gary Doig 140, 4th Barry Jones 130, 5th Craig Corson 111, 6th Lorne Kirk 104, 7th Darryl Underhay 83, 8th Kim Reid 30, 9th Tamati Brocherie 13.

Women: 1st Nicola Reid 156, 2nd Justine Fox 134, Sam Doig 126, 4th Ashlee Reid 125, 5th Vanessa Hendry 102, 6th Kelly Neil 97, 7th Mandy Corson 95, 8th Dannielle Reid 77, 9th Leanne Feary 47.

Clubman: 1st Max Le Compte 175, 2nd Jack Taylor 148, 3rd Kerwin Webster 129, 4th Adam Farrar 126, 5th Jed Le Compte 126, 6th James Wood 92, 7th Leyton Aldridge 92, 8th Cameron Gibson 81, 9th Brodie Terris 29, 10th Nick Wood 12.

Minis: 1st Conner Brocherie 160, 2nd Caitlen Corson 160, 3rd Nicholas Farrar 140, 4th Shelby Wood 117, 5th Isabella Hendry 111, 6th Blake Corson 107, 7th Ella Reid 87.

250 Production: 1st Bailey Graham 163, 2nd Tim van Herpt 151, 3rd Kalese Le Compte 127, 4th Zoe Campbell 119, 5th Harrison Graham 112, 6th Jayden Lancaster 106, 7th Maddison Bleeker 105, 8th Jerome Clark 95, 9th Jackson Chambers 88, 10th Todd Farrar 85.

125 Production: 1st Fraser van Herpt 170, 2nd Marco Bovendeerd 139, 3rd Jordis Dillon 136, 4th Marshall Farrar 112, 5th Ellie Parish 105, 6th Charlotte Bleeker 102, 7th Savarnah Stewart 100, 8th Hans Bovendeerd 98.