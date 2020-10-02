Young people seeking a career in beekeeping are being encouraged to apply for this year's Ron Mossop youth scholarship, sponsored by Mossop's Honey and Apiculture New Zealand.

The scholarship, set up three years ago as a way of giving young people the best possible start in the apiculture industry, includes $2000 towards best practice training and/or set-up costs, membership of Apiculture New Zealand for a year, and attendance at the industry's national conference in the year of the award.

Last year's recipient, Jess Curtis, said the scholarship had allowed her to get a head start in her chosen career, and provided important connections within the industry.

"It allowed me to get stuck in and set up with everything I needed to begin my journey," she said.

Jess is currently enrolled in the ApiNZ Apprenticeship in Apiculture scheme, and is working alongside Taylor Pass Honey, in Wanaka. Her long-term goal is to establish a thriving boutique honey business on her family farm that can be used as a base to educate customers about the importance of beekeeping and sustainability.

She encouraged young people with an interest in apiculture to apply.

"I would highly recommend applying for the scholarship, even if you haven't started an apprenticeship or don't know where to start," she said.

"In my opinion the industry is only going to keep growing, and the demand for skilled individuals is there."

The scholarship is named after industry pioneer Ron Mossop, who began his family beekeeping businesses in the 1940s, built on values of quality and integrity, which remain at the heart of Mossop's Honey today.

Neil Mossop said his family were thrilled to be able to pass on those values to a new generation of beekeepers.

"Mossop's Honey remains committed to the highest standards of beekeeping and business practices set by my father. The scholarship is a wonderful tribute to his memory,"

Applications close on October 31. For more information go to https://apinz.org.nz/scholarship-in-beekeeping/