Pahiatua Menz Shed recently installed the last of 11 bench seats in Pahiatua's Town Squares which have been repaired and repainted.

This is another project completed by Pahiatua Menz Shed. There are around 130 menz sheds in New Zealand.

The last one was recently installed in the Harvard Playground. It's painted yellow to match the Harvard aircraft slide.

"It was ideal for us, we could unbolt them, take back to the shed, repair them and paint them," said chairman Ken Russell. "There was a lot of moss, mould and lichen on them.

Advertisement

"It's been a good project for us, it took us longer than we had planned as we had to shift premises 18 months ago. We didn't do any projects for about nine months while we were getting into our new premises. Then we got locked down with Covid-19.

"When we were in the Pahiatua Youth premises Sheril Davy said 'I hope you're not going to paint these in a boring colour, all the same.'

"The first seat was painted purple. After that every business adjacent to a seat was asked to nominate a colour scheme. It involved the community, of which more than half paid for the paint.

"The multi-coloured seat outside Pahiatua Library was painted by Karen Charlesworth, it took her 29 hours of work to complete it."

Projects coming up include several barbecue tables for Tararua College. Anyone wanting to join can come along for a cup of tea at 3pm on Tuesdays or Thursday.