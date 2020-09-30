A dispute between neighbours over pigs which ended in several being shot had its sequel in Dannevirke District Court.

But it was the owners of the pigs who faced charges before Judge Keryn Broughton.

Chris James Allen and Margaret Seath, of Pongaroa, were both charged with presenting a firearm.

Seath also faced a charge of threatening to kill or cause grievous bodily harm.

A charge of permitting her premises to be used for drug offences was withdrawn.

At a court hearing in July the couple denied the charges but changed their pleas to guilty when they appeared last week.

Appearing for Allen was Nicola Graham who said the couple acted out of frustration when they saw their pigs being shot.

Nigel Hewat, who appeared for Seath, said nothing could have been more horrendous than seeing their animals slaughtered.

Prosecutor Josh Harvey said there was value in what counsel said but at the end of the day the victims had a rifle pointed at them and threats made to them.

He said the victims had been spoken to by police and they expressed their frustration at what had occurred on the day and the court process.

The court was told that Allen and Seath had since sold their property and were about to move to Whangarei.

Neither had family in the area that would bring them back to Pongaroa.

In sentencing the couple Judge Broughton outlined the summary of facts.

"You were living on a lifestyle block at Pongaroa. There were numerous disputes between you and your neighbours over your pigs escaping and damaging crops on their property."

Judge Broughton said on this particular day victim one saw the pigs on their property and organised for their son to come and shoot them.

"Victim two arrived and shot three of the eight pigs while victim three videotaped the shootings."

Judge Broughton said some of the stock were just piglets and the others ran back to their property.

"Seath come out of your house with an air rifle and looked at the victim through the gun's sight. You crossed over to the fence and yelled at the victims that you would 'blow their heads off' and yelled other abuse and profanities.

"Allen had heard the shots and came out of the house and took the air rifle off Seath. He cocked it and discharged it."

Judge Broughton said she had taken some time to consider the matter because the aiming of a firearm was not appropriate, but she understood it was a stressful situation.

"Quite wisely, I believe, you are moving on and creating distance between you and your neighbours."

She said the incident could have had a serious outcome.

Both Allen and Seath were ordered to come up for sentence if called upon.

Seath was also sentenced to six months' supervision.

Judge Broughton told Seath if it were not for her actions she doubted whether Allen would have appeared in court.

A special condition of Seath's supervision was that she attend an assessment and any programmes deemed necessary.

"These programmes are tailored to meet your needs and give you the tools to deal with situations that can arise."