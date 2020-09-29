Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with four Otago/Southland farmers currently trying to farm in the snow.

On with the show:

Grant Weller:

Southland farmer and 2011 Ballance Farm Environment Award winner updates Rowena on how the severe weather is affecting his farm, seven days into lambing.

Blair "Blocka" Drysdale:

Sheep, beef and cropping farmer from Balfour on how his crops are coping in the snow.

Dean Rabbidge:

The sheep and dairy farmer and former winner of the Zanda McDonald Award from Wyndham is putting woollen covers on his lambs to keep them alive while keeping an eye on his pasture for the cows.

Nigel Woodhead:

Sheep farmer from Lovells Flat and former Young Farmer of the Year is also keeping his lambs covered and advises farmers to keep their chins up and remember the weather is out of their control.

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University who takes a look at how farming is faring during this year's electioneering. He also ponders the upcoming US election and whether we've seen the last of Winston.

Cameron Bagrie:

Today the independent economist takes a look at Tiwai Point and the New Zealand dollar's downward move against the greenback.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics busts some myths around Palm Kernel Expeller (PKE) and explains why Kiwi farmer shouldn't boycott it.

Megan Hands and Kieran McAnulty:

On today's political panel, National's candidate for Rangitata and the Wairarapa Labour list MP discuss campaigning, the Young Voter's Debate and mental health.

