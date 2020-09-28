Lamb prices and staffing were among issues raised when National Member of Parliament for Rangitikei Ian McKelvie visited Alliance Dannevirke on Thursday.

McKelvie, who is National's spokesman for fisheries, agriculture and racing, was accompanied by his wife Sue, his campaign secretary Adrienne Price and fellow farmer and Wairarapa candidate Mike Butterick.

Plant manager Chris Mason outlined the changes that have taken place at the Dannevirke plant since it was bought in January 2003.

The Dannevirke plant is one of seven the Alliance Group operates in New Zealand and is the only fully farmer owned and supplied co-operative in the red meat industry.

The Dannevirke plant is among the smallest, alongside Levin and Nelson, while Lorneville plant in Invercargill is the largest. With around 5000 farmer shareholders, Alliance Group is the world's largest processsor and exporter of sheepmeat.

Alliance regional livestock manager Dylan Miller with Member of Parliament for Rangitikei Ian McKelvie and his wife Sue in the Alliance Dannevirke stock yards.

As a group, Alliance employs 5000 during the peak of the season and exports 95 per cent of its production, delivering around 15 per cent of the world's export traded sheepmeats.

A $12 million investment in robotic equipment was made in the boning room at the Dannevirke plant in 2018 to improve lamb and sheep processing capabilities, resulting in a plant capacity increase of 20 per cent.

It has also resulted in a huge reduction in accidents.

Mason said there had been a 93 per cent reduction in injuries at the plant since 2015.

"The machines have taken the risk of amputations and lacerations out of the equation. Sensors detect when a hand is too close to a blade and will shut the machinery down.

"Five years ago there were between 60 and 80 injuries a season. Last season there was one recorded injury."

In answer to a question put by McKelvie, Mason said the plant employed around 200 meat workers each shift and 29 salaried staff.

He said there was a shortage of meat workers as processing plants vied for available staff.

Alliance operates a three-tier training training programme.

During the season there were two shifts with the slaughter floor operating during the day and processing carried out at night.

At the peak of the season 22,000 carcasses are processed a week and maximum carcass value means every part of the animal was used.

Following the visit to Alliance, the group went to Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua where chairman Hayden Hape outlined the hemp growing and processing initiative developed in conjunction with Massey University, the tourism plan to have Maori gods painted on the Te Apiti wind turbines and a virtual tour of the proposed experience centre planned for Woodville.