Young people wanting to start a career in beekeeping are being encouraged to apply for the annual Ron Mossop Youth Scholarship, sponsored by Mossop's Honey and Apiculture New Zealand.

The scholarship was set up three years ago as a way of giving young people the best possible start in the apiculture industry.

The scholarship includes $2000 to be put towards best practice training and/or set up costs.

It also includes membership of industry body Apiculture New Zealand for a year and attendance at the industry's national conference in the year of the award.

Last year's recipient Jess Curtis says the scholarship has allowed her to get a head start in her chosen career and provided important connections within the industry.

"It allowed me to get stuck in and set up with everything I needed to begin my journey," she says.

Jess is currently enrolled in the ApiNZ Apprenticeship in Apiculture scheme and is working alongside Taylor Pass Honey in Wanaka.

Her long-term goal is to establish a thriving boutique honey business on her family farm that can be used as a base to educate customers about the importance of beekeeping and sustainability.

She says she encourages other young people with an interest in apiculture to apply.

"I would highly recommend applying for the scholarship, even if you haven't started an apprenticeship or don't know where to start. In my opinion, the industry is only going to keep growing and the demand for skilled individuals is there."

The scholarship is named after industry pioneer, Ron Mossop, who started his family beekeeping businesses in the 1940s. His business was built on values of quality and integrity, which remain at the heart of Mossop's Honey today.

Neil Mossop said his family were thrilled to be able to pass on those values to a new generation of beekeepers through the scholarship.

"Mossop's Honey remains committed to the highest standards of beekeeping and business practices set by my father. The scholarship is a wonderful tribute to his memory."

Applications for the scholarship close on October 31. For more information and how to apply, go to https://apinz.org.nz/scholarship-in-beekeeping/