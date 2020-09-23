Mt Mable Angus of Kumeroa held its third annual yearling bull sale on Monday, September 21.

The yearling sales are a recent addition to the sale of 2-year-old registered angus bulls, which have been done on farm by the Friel family since 1985.

Thirty angus yearling bulls were presented to a discerning bench of repeat and new clients and all but one bull sold under the hammer for an average price of $5820.

Three bulls will be taking up stud duties at Shian Angus, Taumaraunui, Kayjay Angus, near Masterton and CHB's recently founded Abbotsford Stud.

Top price of the day was $9000, which Shian and Kayjay outlaid for their new sires.

Waiting to go into the sale ring.

Many of the bulls are relocating to Northland where Mt Mable bulls enjoy a strong reputation and are eagerly sought by regular and new clients who trust their Carrfields agent Rhys Dackers to select them on their behalf.

Several bulls have gone to local buyers, and even more have gone to large properties further up the East Coast.

Mt Mable is one of the small number of registered angus studs to offer the same full three-season guarantee on the bull's fertility and structure on yearling bulls as they do for their 2-year-olds – the guarantee is a refund that reduces by a third for each season of use.

Now the family look forward to the end of what has been a kind calving season and growing out the remaining yearling bulls for the annual 2-year-old bull sale on June 14, next year.