Manawatū Paddock to Plate, which runs throughout September, provides the perfect entrée to get taste buds match fit for Wellingtonians eagerly awaiting the Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival in October.

Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Linda Stewart says the Manawatū is less than two hours up the road from the capital city.

"Wellington foodies can get in some serious culinary taste training by savouring some of the finest food New Zealand offers."

Paddock to Plate 2020 celebrates outstanding cafés, restaurants and bars who have created plates celebrating the region's finest food, with each dish using at least three locally sourced ingredients from the wider Manawatū region.

"Both these events cement the lower North Island as foodie heaven by offering two consecutive months of gastronomic delight.

"With the dishes all featuring some of our best and tastiest produce and ingredients, September is set to be a showcase of the best in food in the Manawatū.

"Local cheese makers Cartwheel Creamery, locally crafted ales, Kowhai Grove Ostrich, Kiwi Quinoa, and Emoyeni Microgreens are just some of the quality ingredients on offer," says Stewart.

"With Wellington being the largest visitor market for Palmerston North and Manawatū, we are reaching out to welcome our neighbours back to Manawatū to enjoy our exceptional cuisine," she says.

"Manawatū is one of New Zealand's top food producing regions; with some of the best grass-fed meat, fresh vegetables and dairy available."

Manawatu District mayor Helen Worboys is calling on the community to get involved and enjoy the delicious array of plates on offer this month.

"I'm inviting my friends and whānau to Manawatū to reconnect over food, and I'm encouraging our people to do the same," says Worboys.

She has even invited Wellington mayor Andy Foster and his wife Ann up to enjoy some of the region's best dining establishments this week, to showcase the culinary cuisine on offer here as part of Paddock to Plate.

"Inviting Mayor Andy here for Paddock to Plate brings our two regions closer together and showcases what we both do so well when it comes to food.

"Our top-quality products are crafted into delectable dishes that are served in restaurants, cafes and bars across Manawatū, Wellington and afar.

"This is our chance to get our neighbours back here to enjoy our region's outstanding hospitality." Worboys says.

With the latest MarketView retail report for August showing spending at bars, cafes and restaurants in Palmerston North declined by 8 per cent, Paddock to Plate provides a driver to get people out into our hospitality scene and experience the best of Manawatū food – no matter their budget or tastes.

Part of the well-known Plate of Origin, Paddock to Plate is a new culinary competition that has purposely been opened up to include both day and night-time dining, and is open to cafés, restaurants and bars - showcasing the vibrant and growing Manawatū food scene, while also appealing to a broader audience.