A Kerikeri 9-year-old has so far raised more than $1500 for an animal rescue group by selling native trees she has grown from seed.

Anika Beren started Amuri Gardens during the lockdown as a student business for Springbank School's market day, which is coming up on October 18.

The young entrepreneur collected seeds around the family's rural property, including kohekohe, kauri, kōwhai, kahikitea and pūriri, and grew them into seedlings, which she sells with a biodegradable tree guard for $10.

Customers who don't have space on their own property can donate the tree to Roland's Wood, a dog-friendly park in Kerikeri, or a dog exercise park being developed near Kawakawa by Bay of Islands Animal Rescue.

Advertisement

Anika will plant the tree and write the donor's name or message on the tree guard.

Her target was to plant 50 donated trees at Roland's Wood and 50 in Kawakawa by market day, but by Monday this week she had already sold 82.

She had also taken orders for 600 seedlings for a riverbank planting project in Honeymoon Valley, near Kaitaia, and 500 for the organiser of a Paihia trail run who wants to hand out trees instead of plastic medals this year. Those seedlings will be planted along a stretch of trail at Oromahoe.

Anika's only expenses are the tree guards, which she buys at cost, with the rest of the money going to Bay of Islands Animal Rescue — ''because I love animals'', she said.

Last Friday she donated the $1570 she had raised so far to the Kawakawa-based animal rescue group.

Anika said her grandfather helped her collect the seeds and her mother helped with things she had to do on the computer.

Her business, Amuri Gardens, is named after her grandfather's home village in the Cook Islands.

■ Email amurigardens@gmail.com if you want to order a tree.