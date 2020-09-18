Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chairman John Monaghan to discuss the co-op's annual results.
On with the show:
John Monaghan:
The retiring Fonterra chairman comments on a great turnaround in the fortunes of our country's biggest farming company and cooperative with profit after tax up nearly $1.3 billion.
Simon Bridges:
National's former leader talks about his party's new tax policy and says he just "happy to be the MP for Tauranga".
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics explains what "green-washing" is plus we ask if organic and regenerative agriculture really gets the premiums some that James Shaw claims.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's panel Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.
