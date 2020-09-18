Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chairman John Monaghan to discuss the co-op's annual results.

John Monaghan:

The retiring Fonterra chairman comments on a great turnaround in the fortunes of our country's biggest farming company and cooperative with profit after tax up nearly $1.3 billion.

Simon Bridges:

National's former leader talks about his party's new tax policy and says he just "happy to be the MP for Tauranga".

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics explains what "green-washing" is plus we ask if organic and regenerative agriculture really gets the premiums some that James Shaw claims.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's panel Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador.