Knitting needles around the mountain have been clicking to keep Taranaki's littlest safe and warm.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the region's Creative Fibre members knitted baby blankets, booties, cardigans, beanies and jumpers for the Taranaki Health Foundation.

Creative Fibre Taranaki spokeswoman Debbie Dawson said knitting for Taranaki babies was a cause close to the group's hearts. The group has donated more than 100 knitted items to the cause over recent years.

"As it was our 50th anniversary, we were looking for local projects so that we had something to work towards. We made blankets for the Pēpi Pods a couple of years ago. This was a cause that meant that all of us could get involved, make something and contribute," Debbie says.

Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Bry Kopu-Scott was thrilled with the knitted donations. The foundation is collecting pure wool blankets and wool for Wahakura and Pēpi Pods, which are similar to bassinets and enable at-risk babies to co-sleep safely.

"We are so grateful for people like this who put their talents to such a worthwhile cause. We are running low on woollen blankets for the Pēpi Pods, so it would be wonderful if other crafty people would be willing to donate their time and talent to knit, crochet or weave blankets, or even donate pure wool or woollen blankets for the cause."

The hand-made blankets, made from pure wool so they are breathable, need to be 70cm X 70cm square.

People wanting to donate wool or blankets can call the Taranaki Health Foundation on (06) 753 8688 and they will arrange for the items to be picked up. This pick-up service will be offered at alert level 2, to ensure the protection of volunteers, patients and staff.