On today's show, Jamie Mackay was so distracted by the Green Party's agriculture policy, he forgot to talk about his beloved Southland Stags' victory over Hawke's Bay in the Mitre 10 Cup yesterday.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader about End of Life, End of Level 2.5, End of Winston and the End of Farming under the Greens!

Suzanne Hanning:

Is a totally frustrated Southland dairy farmer who says "I'm just a farmer, trying to grow good food for people, who think I'm a greedy maniac trying to destroy the world".

David Surveyor:

The chief executive of the Alliance Group looks at the prospects for red meat for the coming season, and comments on the 2020 Annual Roadshows starting on September 22 and the Te Mana Lamb/Emerson's Tiny Pub promo the following day in Riversdale.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's weather expert talks te reo and wind.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

