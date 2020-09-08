With the summer boating season just around the corner, the Guardians of Kāpiti Marine Reserve Trust are renewing their call for a dedicated patrol boat for Kāpiti Marine Reserve.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) currently operate a patrol vessel, the Mataara II, from the Mana marina, requiring a round trip over 50km across open ocean in order to conduct patrols or respond to any callouts for illegal fishing activity within the reserve.

"It means DoC has a very limited capacity to effectively respond to reports from the public of incidents of illegal fishing in the reserve," Guardians chairman Ben Knight said.

"When the reserve was first established in 1992, the long-term provision of a patrol boat to effectively detect and deter illegal fishing was fundamental to DoC securing community support for the reserve.

Advertisement

"Now, 28 years later, it's more important than ever that the reserve is proactively managed and patrolled, as the protected status of the reserve has seen significant increases in the abundance of popular recreational and commercial fish stocks, such as paua, crayfish, butterfish and moki, compared to fished areas outside of the reserve, making it a potentially attractive target for poachers.

"Over the past few years, Guardians Compliance Observer Group volunteers have located and recovered several items of fishing gear from the reserve including a set net, craypot and long line.

"There has also been a significant increase in the number of reports of suspicious activity made to DoC since the Guardians Compliance Observer Group was formed, so we know that there is a level of illegal fishing activity occurring within the reserve.

"While the recently launched Kāpiti Kaitiaki webcam network is providing a deterrent effect to illegal fishers, the lack of a Kāpiti Island-based patrol boat is a significant gap in DoC's capability to manage the marine reserve."

Map of a DoC patrol boat route after a routine patrol to the Kapiti Island Marine Reserve. Photo / Chris Paulin

Knight said it was "vital that DoC are able to respond to reports of suspicious activity in a timely manner".

"A dedicated patrol boat, permanently stationed at the DoC base at Rangatira point on Kāpiti Island, is the only logical solution to the ongoing challenge of ensuring an adequate compliance and law enforcement effort for Kāpiti marine reserve.

"Having a DoC patrol boat based at Kāpiti Island makes good sense not just for monitoring and protecting the marine reserve but also to support DoC's research and conversation programmes within the Kāpiti Marine Reserve and the Kāpiti Island Nature Reserve.

"We believe the local DoC team are doing an excellent job with the limited resources available, but their capacity to respond to incidents of illegal fishing and to meet the wider management needs of the reserve is hampered by the lack of a Kāpiti Island-based boat.

Advertisement

"As one of the largest and oldest of New Zealand's 44 mainland marine reserves, this is a nationally significant taonga and the management effort and resourcing should reflect that status."

DoC's Kapiti Wellington marine ranger Leon Berard said, "The Department of Conservation Kapiti Wellington District Office is supportive of increasing marine reserve surveillance and compliance capacity in the Kapiti Marine Reserve and open to investigating options to do so, such an island-based vessel.

"DoC already has a vessel, Mataara II, that completes regular patrols in the Kāpiti Marine Reserve, targeting times and marine conditions when fishers are likely to be out and about.

"In the last 12 months we have had 19 reports of illegal fishing activity within the marine reserve.

"Nearly all incidents could have been avoided by fishers being aware of the reserve and familiarising themselves with the boundaries."

Berard said the Guardians and DoC continued to work together on the Kāpiti webcam project, which has seen two high resolution webcams installed on Kāpiti Island overlooking the reserve, and two more webcams are planned.

Advertisement

"The webcams have been invaluable for capturing the amount of offending occurring in the reserve.

"This has supported the case for increased compliance resourcing in the area including my role as a permanent Kāpiti-Wellington marine reserve ranger as well as increased vessel presence.

"The cameras are also providing a great deterrent for those who may be tempted to fish within the reserve."

He said DoC's primary objective was to protect the biodiversity values within the marine reserve.

"As most people support marine reserves, advocacy and education can achieve the majority of this.

"However, DoC is prepared to use compliance and enforcement powers when necessary, which may result in the offender receiving a criminal conviction.

Advertisement

"I encourage all fishers to download the free mobile phone app MarineMate, which clearly shows the boundaries of the marine reserve and where the fisher is, in relation to these boundaries."