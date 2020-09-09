It is one of the smallest commercial distilleries in New Zealand, but that hasn't stopped two gins produced there winning awards at the recent NZ Spirits Awards.

The Novelist and The Vintner were the only two gins Fenton Street Distillery entered for the awards, says head distiller Stuart Greenhill, and both were awarded a bronze medal.

"We submitted only two of our five gins, and were rewarded with these accolades.

"Produced from possibly the smallest commercial distillery in New Zealand this acknowledgement validates the dedication and passion of our team."

Stuart says while both gins share some characteristics, each feature honey in their ingredients for example, they are quite different in taste.

The Vintner and The Novelist lined up getting their Bronze Medal stickers put on, showing they were highly rated by judges at the recent NZ Spirit Awards.

"All of our five gins are noticeably different to each other, and each one is carefully developed to ensure the flavour profile is unique."

Distilled in small batches, something Stuart says helps ensure the process is as authentic as possible, the gins feature a range of carefully curated ingredients. While both The Vintner and The Novelist have honey in them, it's not the same honey for example.

"The honey for The Vintner comes from Autawa Apiaries while it is Rimu Farm Hill Country Honey used in The Novelist."

One ingredient The Vintner has that The Novelist doesn't is referenced in the name itself, says Stuart.

"Winemakers now often don't use oak barrels to age their wine now. They use stainless steel, but get that specific oak flavour by putting oak staves inside the barrels. Those staves are used for two years, helping age the wine, but then are seen as a waste product and thrown out in the wine industry."

Stuart says he was offered some of the used staves and immediately knew how to use them. He used them in the still itself, to ensure the oak wine flavours infused into the gin. Those flavours are complemented by botanicals such as horopito, black pepper and kawakawa, to give the finished product its unique taste.

Once the staves are taken out, they still don't get thrown out, but instead are cut into smaller pieces and one is attached to each bottle of The Vintner.

Oak staves lined up ready to be used in the distilling process.

In contrast, The Novelist features flavours such as citrus, coriander and honey paired with angelica.

The focus is on flavour, authenticity and the craft of distilling gin itself, says Stuart, rather than gimmicks or aiming for mass production.

He says as well as small batches, the distilling process at Fenton Street Distillery is "a one shot process".

"We are proud of our one shot distillation process. This means nothing is added, such as sugars and syrups after the distillation. We attempt to be as authentic as possible."

The judges at the NZ Spirit awards clearly approved of the process, with the two Fenton Street gins taking out two of the 25 bronze medal awards.