

A boatie has lost his appeal against a court ruling that ordered him to pay more than $10,000 to a boatyard in Whangārei for maintenance of his yacht.

Peter Burmester disputed the value of the work carried out at Norsand on the mast of his yacht Star Appeal, which is also his home, prompting the boatyard to start legal action in to recoup the $7401 outstanding.

The mast was removed in June 2017 and after doing some work on it, Norsand stopped after Burmester refused to pay anything more than $7000 of the $9236 on the initial invoice.

The dispute was still unresolved by November 2017 and Norsand allowed him to take the mast and arrange for another contractor to do the work.

Burmester filed a counterclaim, alleging he was deprived of income when Norsand had his yacht and claimed $115,000 as well as a refund of the $7000 he had already paid.

He also sought to recover $805 for the cost of hiring a crane to uplift the mast from the Norsand yard and a further $289 in storage costs.

Justice Graham Lang said Burmester's counterclaim based on loss of income through lost charter business could not succeed as there was no evidence he chartered his yacht.

Burmester challenged the District Court judge's ruling that he agreed to meet the extra cost involved in using a crane to uplift the mast from his yacht.

But he did not cross-examine Norsand on its evidence during the High Court hearing that the company obtained his agreement for the use of a crane.

Justice Lang said the absence of cross-examination was significant in terms of his appeal.

Burmester also claimed Norsand did not provide him with properly itemised invoices to enable him to understand the work the company carried out on the mast.

But Justice Lang said he wasn't aware of any universal principle that required an invoice to meet a particular standard to render the amount claimed recoverable at law.

Norsand's invoice, he said, met the threshold in terms of identifying who carried out the work, the nature of that work, date, time spent, and hourly rate charged.

An interim order preventing Norsand from executing its judgment against Burmester's yacht has been extended from August 26 to September 14.