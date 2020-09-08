A native plant, thought to be regionally extinct on the mainland, has been discovered at Whangārei's Bream Head Scenic Reserve.

Bream Head Conservation Trust ranger and project manager Adam Willetts came across the plant while doing a routine check on the grey-faced petrel burrows at the eastern tip of Bream Head (aka the Old Woman).

"I came across the plant and thought, 'Gee, I haven't seen that before.' It looked like a honeysuckle plant."

Willetts, who has been in the role six years and the industry for 18, promptly sent photos to a local Department of Conservation botanist, who identified the small native as a Carmichaelia williamsii, a legume species only found rarely in the North Island of New Zealand.

"This incredible taonga is ranked at risk and thought to be regionally extinct from the mainland of New Zealand. It is only found now on the Poor Knights in reasonable numbers and a couple of specimens on the East Cape."

Willetts believes the likely probability for the specimen's appearance was due to the restoration work at the reserve carried out by the Bream Head Conservation Trust. Eradicating pests has allowed native species to survive.

The rare native Carmichaelia williamsii plant found at the Bream Head Scenic Reserve.

"It is highly likely that restoration work has got rid of browsers, such as pigs, deer, goats and possums, which has allowed the plant to grow again from remnants of seed banks."

Another possibility is the increase of sea birds returning (also due to the restoration work) from destinations such as the Poor Knights, and carrying the seed.

Willetts says the team is planning to act fast on propagating the plant, which has a life span of five to 15 years, and redistribute it around Bream Head initially. This is being helped by the increase in the likes of the bellbird, who are thought to be the main propagating pollinators (birds to use nectar from this plant).

"When I found this plant it was in the beautiful flowering stage, which means it is quite mature. But, with bellbird numbers on the ever-increase at Bream Head/Te Whara, then the chance this plant might survive and spread is significantly higher than it was before the trust started intensively managing the ecological restoration.''

Willetts described the habitat sequence as "a bit of a trifecta", with the introduction of browsing mammals becoming the demise of the native birds and plants.