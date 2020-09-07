Around 367 more Northland homes and businesses will be able to hook up to ultra-fast broadband after $734,000 of funding from the Government.

Northpower Fibre will also invest more than $900,000 to expand its ultra-fast broadband fibre network to more homes and businesses around Whangārei, Mangawhai and Dargaville thanks to a cash injection from the Government's $50 million digital package.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced a $734,000 package to help with the expansion. The funding is from the $50m digital package announced by the Government last month and will allow a further 367 homes and businesses to connect to UFB.

Northpower Fibre chief executive Darren Mason is grateful for the support and said the design work has already started. Construction will began in earnest after the Christmas break and the completion of the company's current UFB2 network expansion work.

Advertisement

"We are continuing to look at areas of our network where it is technically and economical feasible to extend it. We want to continue to provide fibre as far as we can to keep breaking down the digital divide in our community," Mason said.

Northpower Fibre has already invested more than $60m building its UFB network in Whangārei and Kaipara, with 15,000 people in Whangārei and 4000 in Kaipara connected and the uptake continues to grow.

"Fibre broadband is an essential service and we are excited to connect more people on the fringes of Dargaville, Mangawhai and Whangārei. It is free for people to connect (up to 200m for residential premises and 30m for businesses), so I encourage people to take advantage of that because it is a world class network."

Kaipara mayor Dr Jason Smith welcomed the announcement.

"The work Northpower Fibre has been doing in recent years to extend its fibre network right across Kaipara is great for the community because it keeps us connected. This is helping us grow a better Kaipara," Smith said.

Northpower completed the Whangārei UFB network in 2014 and by the end of this year it will have expanded to Dargaville, Ruawai, Paparoa, Maungaturoto, Kaiwaka, Mangawhai, Mangawhai Heads, Waipū, Ruakākā, One Tree Point, Waikaraka and Hikurangi.

''The funding enables Northpower Fibre to extend its programme to improve broadband capacity to more areas around Whangārei, Dargaville and Mangawhai Heads," Jones said.

"I'm pleased that we are able to bring connectivity to the more rural areas. The Covid-19 lockdowns brought connectivity issues and the digital divide to the fore. This extension funding will mean better efficiency for businesses and will connect more households to digital education, banking, shopping and communication."