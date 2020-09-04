Hawke's Bay has a new extremely well bred stallion standing at stud this season, a son of Australian champion sire Snitzel.

Sneaking To Win has been imported by Hawke's Bay couple Steve Brougham and Jenni Tomlins and is based at Margaret Harkema's property in Kaiapo Rd, Hastings.

Fred Pratt, a former successful jumps jockey who is now training a small team of thoroughbreds, has also taken on the position of studmaster on the property.

Sneaking To Win certainly has the breeding to be a success at stud.

His sire Snitzel has just been crowned champion Australian sire for the 2019-20 season, the fourth time he has taken the title.

Snitzel is the sire of more than 100 stakes winners, including the outstanding Group 1 winners Trapeze Artist and Redzel, and stands at Arrowfield Stud in New South Wales at a fee of A$220,000.

Sneaking To Win is out of the Grand Lodge mare Disguise who has also left the multiple Group 1 winner Appearance, the winner of nine races and rated champion female sprinter in the world in 2014.

Appearance, by Commands, recorded Group 1 victories in the Myer Classic (1600m) at Flemington, Coolmore Classic (1500m) at Rosehill, Queen Of The Turf Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill and Canterbury Stakes (1300m) at Randwick. Three of her other five wins were at either Group 2 or Group 3 level.

Mascareri, a full-sister to Appearance, was the winner of eight races including the Listed Stocking Stakes (1200m) in Queensland.

Sneaking To Win was a A$450,000 purchase as a yearling but unfortunately only raced three times before a botched operation to remove a cyst from his throat left him with major damage to his larynx, which became infected and had to removed.

He was in the stable of top Australian trainer Peter Snowden, who rated him one of the most talented young horses he had in work at the time.

"His breeding page is littered with Group 1 winners," Snowden said.

"At his first start, at Rosehill, he was squeezed up at the start and got pushed back and then flew home to run second to Master Ash who went on to win the Group 3 Up And Coming Stakes and quite a few group races.

"We had such high hopes for the horse and it was very unfortunate that he never got to show the talent he had. I'm very confident he would have made a very decent racehorse."

Brougham and Tomlins were able to secure Sneaking To Win through a Sydney contact, who runs an agistment and breaking-in property.

"They had six two-year-old stakes winners on the property, including a Golden Slipper winner, and they rated him better than all of them," Brougham said.

Brougham said Sneaking To Win is standing at a fee of just $1000 plus GST and not only does he boast a great pedigree but he also has an amazing temperament.

He said it gives Hawke's Bay thoroughbred breeders a chance to breed locally to a well credentialed stallion without the expense of sending a mare away to some of the major studs in the Waikato and Auckland areas.

"We were hoping to get 30 to 40 mares to him in his first year and already we have about 35 mares booked," Brougham said.

"So we are pretty happy with him and the response we have had."

Brougham said he and Tomlins will be mating six or seven of their own mares to Sneaking To Win and these include the Group 2 West Australian Oaks winner Fatal Attraction (by Zabeel).

They will also be mating him with another Australian-bred mare in Oaky Miss, who is the dam of a Group 3 winner and the grandam of the Group 1 placegetter Bams On Fire.

"Some of the other mares booked to him so far are by More Than Ready, Toorak Toff and Murtajill so we are trying to get some decent matings from his first crop," Brougham added.

Three big days on Hastings track

They say good things come in threes and that couldn't be truer for the Bostock New Zealand Hawke's Bay spring carnival, which is made up of three stunning Group 1 events; the Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday (Saturday, September 19), Windsor Park Plate (Saturday, October 3) and Livamol Classic (Saturday, October 17).

Each of the three racedays will feature one Group 1 race, where the best racehorses in the country will be vying for top honours, and there are also a host of other black type races on the undercard each day.

Not only does Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday feature the first Group 1 race of the new racing season but it also supports the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society, with the $5 gate entry acting as a donation to the charity. Over the years, the Daffodil Raceday initiative has raised more than $260,000 for the Cancer Society nationwide.

One horse in each race will carry the Daffodil Day silks and, if that horse wins, the TAB will donate $2000 to the New Zealand Cancer society.

You could also upgrade your raceday by choosing one of the many hospitality packages on offer.

If you're after a party, Livamol Classic raceday is one not to be missed. Boogie the day away in the ZM White House. With bars, TAB facilities and catering options to keep you fuelled, the ZM White House is the spot to kick your heels up in style.

The Bostock New Zealand Hawke's Bay spring racing carnival is one of the most stylish events in Hawke's Bay and, if you think you've nailed your outfit, consider entering the fashion in the field competition on Livamol Classic Day. With $10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, you could leave the track a serious winner ... even if you have no luck on the punt.

Marsh strengthens southern stable

Stephen Marsh is hoping a winning treble at Riccarton last Saturday can be the springboard to boost numbers in his South Island barn.

Though Marsh's main training establishment is at Cambridge, he is focused on making his satellite stable at Riccarton a permanent part of his operation.

"I've got a 12-horse barn down there and got seven horses in it at the moment," Marsh said. "It was full around New Zealand Cup time last year, but a few have been retired since.

"I'm rapt in how the stable down there has been going. Rhys Mildon, my foreman, goes down regularly, but I've got a staff of three good girls running it and they do a fantastic job. Sam Wynne is the head lass.

"I think we've won 16 races with our horses in that stable. Last Saturday was the first time I have won three in a day down there."

Through her involvement with the stable, Wynne, one of the South Island's leading jockeys, got an extra thrill when successful last Saturday aboard two of the Marsh winners, Jojo Roxx and Glorious Ocean, while last season's champion apprentice and leading South Island rider, Kozzi Asano, brought up the treble when winning on the Kevin Hickman owned Bronte Beach.

First NZ win for Maritius jockey

Former champion South African apprentice Kersley Ramsamy put his first win on the board in New Zealand when he guided promising three-year-old Sheza Jakkal to victory at Tauranga on Saturday.

The well-travelled Mauritian-born rider has been in New Zealand since shortly before the first Covid-19 lockdown in March and recently moved to Te Aroha after initially being based in the South Island.

Ramsamy works for Te Aroha trainer Gavin Opie and collected the first victory for the partnership with a heady ride aboard Sheza Jakkal, in the maiden 1300m contest.

Ramsamy is enjoying his time in New Zealand after initially visiting the country for a short break during the off season in Mauritius, but found himself stuck here due to the restrictions on international travel caused by the global pandemic.

"I was riding for one of the leading stables back home but decided to come to New Zealand for a little while during the break that we have in the season back home," Ramsamy said.

"I started off in the south, where I had a couple of rides, but then I contacted Gavin and made the move up to Te Aroha.

"I primarily ride trackwork for Gavin but I'm now riding more for the other trainers at Te Aroha which is good as I'm hoping that will help me to get more raceday rides.

Ramasamy is no stranger to success having commenced his career in South Africa, where he went on to become champion apprentice. That title saw him invited to participate in an international apprentice series where he struck immediate success.

"I did my apprenticeship in South Africa and became the champion apprentice there," he said.

"That led to me receiving an invitation to ride in France in a qualifying race for the world champion apprentice series.

"I had one ride and won the race which took me to the finals in Abu Dhabi where I finished third.

"I then travelled to Germany, Italy and Oman for some rides at different festivals before heading back to South Africa.

"I rode for a little longer there before moving back home to Mauritius."