Kaipara District Council has effectively signed its death warrant by stepping up towards three waters reform.

That's according to Tangowahine-based Kaipara District Councillor Victoria del la Varis-Woodcock as the council signed up to the Government's Three Waters scheme.

"If we vote for this we will effectively say goodbye to Kaipara District Council," del la Varis-Woodcock said at the council's August 26 meeting.

"This will extinguish our local democratic rights.

Advertisement

"How does this MoU support and entrench the constitutional right for good local

democratic representation? How does this strengthen local political autonomy?

The councillor has a Master of Arts in politics and represents KDC's west coast/central ward.

"As a local representative, I can't agree to vote for this, to obediently sign up for the greatest reform we have faced, one that's going to extinguish us," she said.

Councils had until Monday to sign a Government memorandum of understanding (MoU) which enabled them to tap into the first half of a $28.26 million regional three waters reform funding carrot - subject to opting in to restructure negotiations for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater provision.

"If we sign this, we are basically saying - extinguish our right to exist," del la Varis-Woodcock said.

She said centralisation was at the core of three waters reform.

Northland's three district councils are the region's major providers of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater for 180,000 people – KDC serving 24,000 people, Far North 65,000 and Whangarei 91,000.

Far North District Council (FNDC) and Whangārei District Council (WDC) late last week unanimously voted to sign the one-size-fits-all MoU.

Advertisement

But del la Varis-Woodcock vote against signing up, meaning KDC's vote in favour was by an 8:1 majority.

In taking her stand she has emerged as the sole dissenter across 33 elected representatives governing the North's three districts.

Tangowahine is a rural hill country farming district, about 15km north-east of Dargaville. Locals supply their own drinking water via water tanks and wastewater through septic systems.

"I cannot vote for this with a mandate from my constituents who all supply their own water," del la Varis Woodcock said.

Ninety-seven per cent of Northland district councils' elected representatives voted for their councils to sign the memorandum last week – but not without making their views against doing so known.

"It's not with a glad heart I move this (motion in favour of signing the MoU)," KDC Mayor Dr Jason Smith said at his council's meeting.

Advertisement

"This is the first step in a chain of events we can't see or know where it's taking us to. It feels all wrong," Smith said.

The Government wants to restructure three waters provisions by slashing the country's current 67 council providers to half a dozen or fewer new giant entities. This comes after up to five people died and 5000 people became sick in 2016 through campylobacter contamination of Havelock North drinking water.

It's widely seen to be pushing for a giant top-of-the-North-Island inter-regional entity combining at least four councils. This would serve 1.84 million people and combine KDC, FNDC, WDC and Auckland Councils' three waters services in a super-sized new management entity.

But another Government scenario includes an even bigger top-of-the-North Island single entity serving 2.63 million people. This combines up to 20 councils' water provision across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty and stretches almost 700km from Cape Reinga to Taupo.

There had been no consultation, del la Varis-Woodcock said.