Environment Southland's (ES) deputy chair says he is relieved the investigation into a complaint about cows being fed in a riverbed on his property is over with no further enforcement action being taken.

ES general manager of policy, planning and regulatory services Vin Smith said an investigation was sparked when a complaint was laid on May 4, expressing concerns about cattle being fed on a riverbed on the Oreti River.

The property was not immediately identified and the complaint was dealt with according to ES's protocol and the restrictions of Covid-19 Alert Level 3 in place at the time.

The property was later identified as belonging to Strone Farms Ltd, of which Cr Lloyd McCallum is one of four directors, Smith said.

An initial site visit was undertaken on June 8 which revealed the paddock in question was completely fenced from the river and there was no evidence to suggest contaminant discharges from land to water.

The investigation also determined the area was not a bed of a river.

It was deemed no breach was identified nor was there any activity which was unlawful, Smith said.

''No action will be taken and the investigation is now closed.''

ES was quick to point out today, additional measures were taken during the investigation, including seeking legal advice to ensure correct interpretation of the relevant rules and a review of the investigation by the Environmental Protection Authority.

McCallum said today he would resume his role on ES regulatory committee.

''Being the subject of an investigation was a stressful experience to myself and my family and I am relieved it is over.

''Having said that, like all challenging situations in life there are learnings and opportunities.''

He would continue to review and improve farming practices to ensure the farm was operating at and above good practice.