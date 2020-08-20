A long-running plan to turn Kōpū into a centre for marine servicing across the Hauraki Gulf and connect it to the Paeroa wharf was boosted with an $8.2 million injection from the Government.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones announced funding from the Government's $3 billion "shovel ready" fund set aside in Budget 2020 to kick-start the post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

"A significant Government investment in the Kōpū Marine Precinct will not only support employment in the Thames township, it will also provide alternative marine-servicing options for vessels from the Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel, Tauranga, Auckland and Whangārei," Minister Jones says.

"This project will have immediate benefits for the local community by creating up to 13 jobs in the short term. Another 19 jobs will be created through the precinct's construction, with potential for up to 108 downstream jobs when the project is complete.

"It is estimated that the Kōpū Marine Precinct could bring economic returns of up to $58.5 million over the next 30 years. It brings fresh opportunities to the boat repair and maintenance, aquaculture, trade and transport industries," he says.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie said Kōpū had been a prime site for business opportunities and the council was grateful to the Government for recognising its potential.

"This is not just good news for us and our neighbours, but also in boosting potential Māori economic development opportunities for Ngati Maru in the longer term as Treaty settlements are finalised over the next few years," says Mayor Sandra.

"This also complements the Te Ariki Wahi/Sugarloaf Wharf project, which also benefitted from Provincial Growth Funding (PGF) of $19.95m to expand the wharf for the marine industry, in a joint venture between our council, the Coromandel Marine Farmers [CoroMFA] and the Crown."

The $8.2m funding for Kōpū will go towards planning and construction of a new access road, upgraded boat ramp and carpark. A floating pontoon and mud berth – which allows boats to rest on the seabed – will facilitate in-water servicing and dismantling.

Upgrades were designed for recreational users' benefit also and would enable the continued use of Kōpū by the community, the council says.

"Kōpū already has excellent connections to Tauranga, Auckland and Hamilton and a good foundation of existing marine-related businesses. This project will enhance and diversify local economic opportunities while improving the resilience of the marine industry," Minister Jones said.